Weekend motorcycle chase sends one to hospital with serious injuries

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A late-night motorcycle chase near Junction City sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries after he hit a utility box.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, law enforcement officials in Junction City attempted to stop a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Calvin D. Amacker Jr., 23, of Junction City.

However, KHP said Amacker attempted to speed away and started a high-speed chase. Amacker headed west on Ash St. as he took the curve in the road too quickly.

First responders noted that the bike veered off the road to the south where it hit a utility junction box and Amacker was thrown from the driver’s street.

KHP said Amacker was taken to Stormont Vail in Junction City with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. As of Sunday morning, Amacker was not listed as a Geary Co. Jail inmate.

