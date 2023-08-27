Wakefield honored as Kansas’s 3rd POW/MIA City

WAKEFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Wakefield was honored over the weekend as it was the third in Kansas to be named a POW/MIA City.

Officials with the City of Wakefield say that due to the community’s efforts to recognize, remember and honor prisoners of war and those missing in action, as well as their families, the city was honored as the 51st POW/MIA City in the U.S.

Wakefield is the third city to receive the honor in the Sunflower State as it follows both Manhattan and Salina. The official presentation of a plaque that denotes the city’s accomplishment was held on Saturday, Aug. 26. Both Wakefield VFW Post 7774 Commander Jon Gran and Mayor Chris Dumler gave remarks with families of former MIA service members and Kansas Representative Lewis Bloom (R-Clay Center) in attendance.

Officials noted that the plaque presented to the Mayor will hang at the City Building.

Leaders also said the Wakefield Birthday Bash Parade was part of the event with POW/MIA servicemembers affiliated with the city serving as Honorary Grand Marshalls. A large group of Patriot Guard and American Legion Riders were also in attendance.

The POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Aug. 24 update indicated that more than 81,000 Americans remain missing from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the Gulf Wars or other conflicts. About 75% of those were last seen in the Indo-Pacific region with about 41,000 presumed lost at sea. Of these, 1,186 were from Kansas and one was from Wakefield.

City leaders noted that National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be marked on Sept. 15 with the Wakefield VFW Post 7774 Color Guard and the National Anthem. A moment of silence and remarks will be coordinated with Wakefield Schools.

