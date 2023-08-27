Slash and Bash Horror and Sci-Fi film festival is back in action

By Madison Bickley
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Horror and Sci-Fi fans made their way out to the Spawn Inn cocktail lounge on Saturday.

The festival has something for everyone to enjoy.

It featured five future classic horror and sci-fi movies, a costume contest, and a question and answer session with panelists.

Third place winner of the costume contest, Lyd Low, said the contest allows for everyone to show off their creativity.

“This is one of the first costume contests I’ve ever been in, but it’s really important for our communities to get together because it brings a lot of different interests together,” said Low. “You have creatives, you have people who just enjoy old movies, new movies, practical effects, science, and I think that it’s a really fun community.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash at S.W. 10th Avenue and...
Two taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash Friday morning in west Topeka
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Rontarus Washington Jr., 27, was arrested as a suspect in a local Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Topeka Robbery
As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka,...
Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant
Topeka police were searching for a person who fled from a car stop early Friday near S.E. 29th...
Police search for person who fled from car stop early Friday in south Topeka

Latest News

The first 500 kids received a free STEM activity kit but those went by quickly.
Aerospace Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center offered fun space activities
Dogs and their trainers took to the docks despite the weather.
Dogs showcased their skills dock diving
Dogs and their trainers took to the docks despite the weather.
Dogs showcased their skills dock diving
Winners of the Slash and Bash costume contest.
Slash and Bash Horror and Sci-Fi film festival is back in action