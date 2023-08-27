Slash and Bash Horror and Sci-Fi film festival is back in action

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Horror and Sci-Fi fans made their way out to the Spawn Inn cocktail lounge on Saturday.

The festival has something for everyone to enjoy.

It featured five future classic horror and sci-fi movies, a costume contest, and a question and answer session with panelists.

Third place winner of the costume contest, Lyd Low, said the contest allows for everyone to show off their creativity.

“This is one of the first costume contests I’ve ever been in, but it’s really important for our communities to get together because it brings a lot of different interests together,” said Low. “You have creatives, you have people who just enjoy old movies, new movies, practical effects, science, and I think that it’s a really fun community.”

