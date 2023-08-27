Seasonally average days ahead

Warm but not particularly hot for late August
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another seasonal day is in the forecast for NE Kansas this afternoon with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 80s across much of the region.

While we’ll start off with overcast skies for most of the region sunshine should start to poke out by the afternoon hours, leading to a mostly sunny evening and sunset.

These overcast skies may initially appear to contain rain, but the chances of any precipitation remain extremely low. In fact, the probability for rain will be almost zero throughout the next several days.

Temperatures remain fairly cool for the rest of this weekend and for the first part of next week, though we will eventually warm up to the lower to middle 90s by the end of this week/the start of this weekend. Next weekends outlook has temperatures, potentially reaching the triple digits once again – but without the longevity or the intensity of the prior weeks heat wave any extreme temperature, next weekend will pale in comparison to the heat wave endured over this past week

For now we should focus on temperate conditions across northeast Kansas lasting through at least Thursday afternoon with how high above average temperatures have been so far this month it is a very nice and pleasant break in the middle of what has otherwise been an extremely scorching month

