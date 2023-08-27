Report: $25.3 million seized by Kansas law enforcement between 2019 and 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that law enforcement officials in Kansas seized more than $25 million in items and money from Kansans who have never and will more than likely never be convicted of a crime between 2019 and 2022.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation says it released its updated report on civil asset forfeitures - a move intended to be used by law enforcement to fight organized crime.

The report follows a District Court’s recent decision that the Kansas Two Step technique used by the Kansas Highway Patrol was unconstitutional.

“The court’s ruling and data make clear Kansas’ current forfeiture laws permit law enforcement to unconstitutionally confiscate people’s property with minimal chance of recovery,” said AFPF Kansas Deputy State Director Jonathan Lueth. “We will continue to fight to protect people’s rights to privacy, property, and due process.”

AFPF noted that the report covered civil asset forfeitures between July 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2022. It found that law enforcement reported $25.3 million in money and property seized from Kansans. That is an average of about $17,000 per day.

The report also noted that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s annual reports underrepresented about a third of the total value of assets forfeited in disregard to transparency laws. Meanwhile, owners of seized property have only recouped about 10% of the value of their assets.

The KBI data indicated the state forfeited about $12.7 million through proceedings, however, AFPF found that law enforcement transferred at least $5.4 million more in seized assets to federal agencies.

For those who were able to recover their seized property, the report found it took about 413 days to do so. While most who have seized property will spend more in attempting to recover the property than it was originally worth as 62% of items seized are worth about $5,000 or less.

The report also found that most Kansans who have seized or forfeited property have not and may never be convicted of a crime. Meanwhile, most of these seizures are not worth enough to signal organized crime operations, however, still amount to a significant loss for the average person.

To read the full report on civil asset forfeitures in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.