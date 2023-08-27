Man wanted for child sex crimes found hiding in Lawrence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man on the run for multiple child sex crime accusations was found allegedly hiding in Lawrence over the weekend.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, officers on patrol saw four individuals loitering in front of a business that had been closed.

During LPD’s interaction with the group, officers said one of the individuals gave a fake name. However, they soon discovered the man, had been wanted for two counts of raping a minor. The warrants stemmed from crimes out of Kansas City, Kan. Other warrants were also attached to his name.

The Douglas Co. Booking Report has identified the suspect as Matthew A. Williams, 36, of Lawrence. Police discovered he had recently moved to town in an attempt to hide from his alleged crimes.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • 2 counts of rape - the offender is 18 or older and the victim is younger than 14 (Wyandotte Co.)
  • Failure to appear (Leavenworth Co.)
  • Failure to appear (Douglas Co.)

As of 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Williams remains behind bars with a $200,000 bond listed for his Wyandotte Co. warrants, a $2,500 bond listed for his Leavenworth Co. warrant and a $500 bond for his Douglas Co. warrant for a total bond of $203,000.

