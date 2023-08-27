KPZ Preview: Nemaha Central

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - The reigning 2A State Champions are ready to run it back in 2023.

Nemaha Central went a perfect 13-0 in 2022, scoring an average of 48 points per game. The Thunder ultimately took down Kingman 33-17 in the 2A State Title game, but they’re trying to leave all that success in the past.

”That was last year. This is this year. Anything that happened last year, that’s not this team. So we gotta think of it like this year,” said senior lineman Holden Bass. “Obviously it’s awesome, last year was great. But we’re trying to focus on making ourselves better, and making the team better for years to come.”

They lost quite a few starting seniors to graduation, but are still bringing back four offensive linemen. Their quarterback is pretty happy about that, and he’s ready for the pressure this team is facing.

“I love having that pressure on me, and just proving to everybody that we’re still here,” said quarterback Jonah Deters. “Just gotta look ahead week one, and week two, just one week at a time.”

This squad has a lot of speed and strength on defense, and they feel it’s their biggest asset this season.

“Obviously we had a large senior class last year, and they were all pretty talented. So there is big shoes to fill, but I think we’re doing it,” said senior linebacker Cooper Kramer.

The Thunder know that it’ll take a lot to go back-to-back, but they think with some more hard work, it’s definitely in the cards for them.

“It’s obviously a once in a lifetime feeling. But obviously that year’s in the past, and these seniors have done a really good job these first two weeks, and the coaches have been awesome about it also,” said head coach Michael Glatczak.

Nemaha Central opens its season hosting 3A runner up Holton on September 1st.

