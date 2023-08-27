High-speed chase sends two to the hospital after smoky crash near Emporia

(File/KVOE)
(File/KVOE)(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A multi-county high-speed chase sent two to the hospital after a smoky crash near Emporia ended the pursuit.

KVOE reports that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, deputies with the Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Kia passenger car along Highway 50 near mile marker 316 for speeding and reckless driving.

The Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office said the Kia had been clocked at speeds over 100 mph and immediately tried to evade law enforcement which started a high-speed chase. The Kia entered Emporia shortly after where the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office took the lead.

Lyon Co. Sheriff Jeff Cope said the Kia turned off the Highway north on Road G where it then crashed into a ditch in the 1700 block. Deputies saw the vehicle begin to smoke.

First responders noted that a man and woman were able to exit the vehicle and were taken to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The pair has not yet been publicly identified but will be booked into jail following their release from the hospital.

Cope indicated that formal charges will likely be filed through the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Manhattan man was pronounced deceased following a single-vehicle fatality crash in Washington...
Manhattan man pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Washington County
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Seven-year-old Mackenzie Anderson of Topeka sang the national anthem Friday night at the Big...
7-year-old sings national anthem at first-ever PRCA-affiliated Topeka Rodeo
Two area hospitals combined see over 30 Kansas residents for heat-related illnesses
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Man wanted for child sex crimes found hiding in Lawrence
Seasonally average days ahead
Seasonally average days ahead
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-27-23
Saturday’s 4th annual “Get Down in T-Town” featured all sorts of performances.
‘Get Down in T-Town’ celebrates diversity in capital city