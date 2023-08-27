High-speed chase sends two to the hospital after smoky crash near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A multi-county high-speed chase sent two to the hospital after a smoky crash near Emporia ended the pursuit.

KVOE reports that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, deputies with the Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a Kia passenger car along Highway 50 near mile marker 316 for speeding and reckless driving.

The Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office said the Kia had been clocked at speeds over 100 mph and immediately tried to evade law enforcement which started a high-speed chase. The Kia entered Emporia shortly after where the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office took the lead.

Lyon Co. Sheriff Jeff Cope said the Kia turned off the Highway north on Road G where it then crashed into a ditch in the 1700 block. Deputies saw the vehicle begin to smoke.

First responders noted that a man and woman were able to exit the vehicle and were taken to Newman Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries. The pair has not yet been publicly identified but will be booked into jail following their release from the hospital.

Cope indicated that formal charges will likely be filed through the Lyon Co. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.