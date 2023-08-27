‘Get Down in T-Town’ celebrates diversity in capital city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday’s 4th annual “Get Down in T-Town” featured all sorts of performances.

“You got spoken word, you got poetry, you rapping. My homie burner block, he’s performing, Z’s performing, Roger Ortega. When you come out here, it’s a celebration of diversity. You never know what you’re gonna see,” said performer Nyisha Jones.

The celebration of diversity was the central theme for Saturday’s event.

“Topeka’s very diverse and I wanted to support it. Our organization wanted to support it because our overarching theme is the enduring struggle for freedom, which is supporting the rights that have come a long way for a lot of individuals, a lot of fights for individual rights and we want to celebrate where we are and that we’re one and one people.”

Holly Zane with the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area said it was only fitting for the celebration to take place feet away from the Brown v. Board of Education historic site.

“It’s amazing. This year is the 69th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education. It was Brown V. Board that desegregated schools and made separate but equal illegal.”

She said remembering the past is every bit as important as celebrating the present.

“Folks need to know their history. They need to be proud of their history and proud of those that helped defend both the African-American students, teachers, and family members that made Brown v Board of education happen.”

