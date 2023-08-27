Former K-State pitcher impresses in MLB debut with Cubs

Kansas State's Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by...
Kansas State's Jordan Wicks stands with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by Chicago Cubs as the 21st pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday, former Kansas State pitcher Jordan Wicks got the call he’s been waiting for.

The lefty got called up to pitch for the Cubs against the Pirates, and helped Chicago to a 10-6 win.

Wicks put on a show in his MLB debut, notching 9 strikeouts, 1 earned run, and 2 hits.

He’s only the fourth pitcher in Cubs history with 9+ strikeouts in their MLB debut.

Wicks was a first-round draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft after spending three seasons in Manhattan, where he earned All-American and All-Big 12 honors.

