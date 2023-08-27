Former K-State pitcher impresses in MLB debut with Cubs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday, former Kansas State pitcher Jordan Wicks got the call he’s been waiting for.

The lefty got called up to pitch for the Cubs against the Pirates, and helped Chicago to a 10-6 win.

Wicks put on a show in his MLB debut, notching 9 strikeouts, 1 earned run, and 2 hits.

He’s only the fourth pitcher in Cubs history with 9+ strikeouts in their MLB debut.

Wicks was a first-round draft pick in the 2021 MLB Draft after spending three seasons in Manhattan, where he earned All-American and All-Big 12 honors.

