Early-morning bus crash continues to impact northbound traffic near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic remains restricted to a single northbound lane along I-35 near Emporia as crews work to remove a charter bus that was part of an early-morning crash.

KVOE reports that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, first responders were called to the area of mile marker 132 on northbound I-35, near Emporia, with reports of a charter bus crash.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a Crossroads Tours bus had veered off the interstate between the Burlingame and E. Sixth St. exits on I-35 in Emporia. The bus then crashed into a grove of trees.

KVOE noted that traffic in the area was restricted to a single northbound lane around the crash site. As of 1 p.m., the bus remained at the scene with southbound traffic unaffected.

While the crash remains under investigation, KVOE said no other vehicles were reportedly involved and no injuries had been reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.