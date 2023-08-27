Early-morning bus crash continues to impact northbound traffic near Emporia

A charter bus crashes near Emporia along I-35 on Aug. 27, 2023.
A charter bus crashes near Emporia along I-35 on Aug. 27, 2023.(KVOE/Deb Trahoon)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic remains restricted to a single northbound lane along I-35 near Emporia as crews work to remove a charter bus that was part of an early-morning crash.

KVOE reports that just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, first responders were called to the area of mile marker 132 on northbound I-35, near Emporia, with reports of a charter bus crash.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found a Crossroads Tours bus had veered off the interstate between the Burlingame and E. Sixth St. exits on I-35 in Emporia. The bus then crashed into a grove of trees.

KVOE noted that traffic in the area was restricted to a single northbound lane around the crash site. As of 1 p.m., the bus remained at the scene with southbound traffic unaffected.

While the crash remains under investigation, KVOE said no other vehicles were reportedly involved and no injuries had been reported.

