Dogs showcased their skills dock diving

By Madison Bickley
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dogs and their owners came out to the Capital City Cluster Dog Show at Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday for a fun-filled day full of friendly competition.

From tiny dogs to large dogs — they participated in various time slots for three different categories.

Dog trainer, Jaiden Smith, said that his favorite category is distance because you never know what you’re going to get.

“You got dogs who are two feet big and they’re jumping out 11 feet and then you got dogs who just soar out there all the way up to 28 feet,” said Smith.

The dogs were called by the order written on the boards to go on deck and show off their skills with their owners.

Dog mom, Amy Fekas, said she takes her dog, Lucy, to as many of these events as she can because Lucy loves them.

“I tell everybody, this sport, it never stops being fun. As long as the dog is jumping off the dock it doesn’t matter if they’re jumping 12 feet or 25 feet or 30 feet, it’s still fun,” said Fekas. “We’re always rooting for our fellow competitors and that makes it really fun too. The camaraderie is one thing we really love about the sport.”

Jaiden said that he travels frequently for the events and always enjoys each and everyone of them.

“All of the events are pretty special, especially when you get to meet new people and meet new dogs because you’re learning stuff everyday about everybody,” said Smith.

