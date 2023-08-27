College student shot, killed after trying to enter wrong SC home

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Tiffany Rigby and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police are investigating the fatal, off-campus shooting of a 20-year-old University of South Carolina student.

Investigators say the college student was fatally shot when he attempted to enter the wrong home in Columbia, South Carolina. The young man, originally from Connecticut, was identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a reported home burglary on South Holly Street. lt was upgraded to a shots fired call as police were driving to the scene, WIS reports.

When police arrived, they found Donofrio dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators determined Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and was shot while trying to enter the wrong home. The neighborhood where the shooting took place is adjacent to the college campus, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police are working with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash at S.W. 10th Avenue and...
Two taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash Friday morning in west Topeka
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Rontarus Washington Jr., 27, was arrested as a suspect in a local Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Topeka Robbery
A Manhattan man was pronounced deceased following a single-vehicle fatality crash in Washington...
Manhattan man pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Washington County
As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka,...
Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant

Latest News

Saturday’s 4th annual “Get Down in T-Town” featured all sorts of performances.
‘Get Down in T-Town’ celebrates diversity in capital city
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, watches from the bench during an MLS soccer match...
Messi scores dazzling goal in MLS debut, leads Miami over New York Red Bulls
Nemaha Central prepares for the 2023 season.
KPZ Preview: Nemaha Central
The first 500 kids received a free STEM activity kit but those went by quickly.
Aerospace Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center offered fun space activities