Aerospace Day at the Flint Hills Discovery Center offered fun space activities

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Many members of the Manhattan community joined the Discovery Center for Aerospace Day today.

Aerospace Day featured fun STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) activities for kids that embrace the world of aviation and space flight. The Discovery Center partnered with Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus to bring the high-tech world of aviation to Manhattan.

“We were lucky enough to get a grant from NASA that designated us as a community anchor to do programming here in Manhattan and in the region and so today is all about the aerospace industry and how kids especially can pursue an education and future careers in the aerospace sector which is a huge multi-billion dollar here in Kansas so it’s really about preparing kids for the future,” said Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director of the Discovery Center.

Admission to the Discovery Center and all activities were free as kids got to enjoy numerous things from all the different clubs. Youth of all ages got to pilot a flight simulator, design and launch rockets, fly state-of-the-art drones, and much more.

“So our main partner was K-State Salina they brought some cool activities a flight simulator, and some demonstrations with drones we also got engineering students from K-State here in Manhattan. We got a group from KU aerospace engineering group from KU, as well as some of the local groups, there’s an experimental aviation club, the Kansas Star Base group here, and a few other local clubs and organizations each doing their own thing,” said Bridenstine.

The first 500 kids received a free STEM activity kit but those went by quickly.

“Just to get the NASA grant was great, but seeing the community’s response today has been huge. We had over 1,000 people through the door in the first hour and it’s been steady ever since so when folks come and enjoy a day like today we know we’re doing our jobs here at the Discovery Center,” said Bridenstine.

NASA was a huge part of this day as the $40,000 grant made the Discovery Center one of 17 institutions to become a community anchor to bring NASA STEM and space science to students and families in traditionally underserved areas.

