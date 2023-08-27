Activist recalls memory of March on Washington 60 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Barbara Leaval-Runge was just 17 years old when she participated in the historic March on Washington in 1963.

“There’s thousands of people mostly sitting on the grass,” she says, recalling the day of the march. “Lots of conversations, people mingling. Not necessarily that they knew each other, but they they all had a common purpose in being there.”

Runge says her upbringing was what kept her from subscribing to racist beliefs.

“I grew up sitting at a table with black and white,” she says. “I didn’t realize that was not normal because it still wasn’t. And that was just the way the way I experienced life.”

She was about to start the seventh grade when the Brown v. Board of Education decision desegregated her school district. On her first day, her father told her something she would never forget.

“And that morning before I left for school my dad said, ‘Things could be ugly today at school. Do what you know is right.’”

That day she was the only white student in her class openly willing to sit next to their new Black classmate, a girl named Pinky that she’d known for years prior to school integration.

“And I just said I’ll sit with Pinky,” she says. “I know her and she’s my friend.”

At the end of their first day, Runge and Pinky shared a heartfelt moment.

“She started to cry. And she said, ‘I was so scared.’ And I started to cry too. But I said you can’t cry because they win if you cry.” says Runge.

Over time, Runge became interested in the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She was a senior in high school when she first learned of the plans for the March on Washington.

“I had to go to school on every Saturday of my senior year,” she says. “I was going to school learning how to protest because basically, as a white girl, I didn’t really know how to protest.”

In those classes, she learned the role of white allies in the anti-racist movement.

“I guess I thought you just kind of stood up and let people know what you thought,” she says. “And I found that that’s not the way it works. You actually don’t do that, what you do it is by your presence alone. Because being white in a sea of black people mean something.”

Along the way she met a woman named Miss Emma. Miss Emma was an older Black woman who chaperoned Runge at the march and eventually became a lifelong friend.

Together, they embarked on the journey from Kansas City to Washington D.C.

“A lot of people along the way to stop us or disruptive and miss Emma would hold my hand and she said don’t look at them,” says Runge. “Don’t say anything. Just keep walking, just keep walking. And that’s what we did. We just kept walking.”

Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech inspired Runge to continue her activism, even if it meant being arrested for participating in demonstrations like sit-ins.

