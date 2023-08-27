$500 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of Wabaunsee Co. thief

Officials in Wabaunsee Co. attempt to identify this man seen stealing from a rural property on...
Officials in Wabaunsee Co. attempt to identify this man seen stealing from a rural property on Aug. 25, 2023.(Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A $500 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man seen stealing equipment from a Wabaunsee Co. property.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, Aug. 25, that it needs the public’s help to identify a man caught on camera stealing an ATV and E-bike from a rural property.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man stole an ATV with the E-bike from a nearby field and has offered a $500 reward for information that leads to his arrest and prosecution.

As of Friday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said the man had not been identified, however, tips from the public helped eliminate a few suspects. No further information about the theft has been released.

Anyone who knows the man and his whereabouts or has information about the crime should report it to the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

