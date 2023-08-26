Two area hospitals combined see over 30 Kansas residents for heat-related illnesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The region’s two largest hospitals saw over 30 Kansas residents combined for heat-related illnesses.

Kansas heat has hit the region hard over the past week. Even though a cool down is expected by the 13 NEWS weather team, area hospitals have released an updated number of how many residents have been admitted or evaluated for a heat-related illness.

Representatives of the two hospitals in our region (St. Francis and Stormont) reported in their latest update on Friday, Aug. 25.

St. Francis : 27 heat-related visits (6 people admitted)

Stormont : 11 heat-related visits (1 admitted)

A total of 38 patients visiting for heat-related illnesses

Previously the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis, Stormont Vail, and Newman Regional Health reported on Tuesday, Aug. 22, a combined 27 patients for heat exposure symptoms since Friday, Aug. 18.

St. Francis: 16 patients

Stormont: Eight patients

Newman Regional (Emporia) : Three patients (recently discharged)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.