Speedy PD race supports Parkinson’s disease program and services

By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Runners braced the rain this morning for the Speedy PD at Tuttle Creek State Park.

The 15th annual Speedy PD race is to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease and spread the word about the free services that Meadowlark Parinson’s Program provides. The money raised through the event goes to the program to provide different services for people with Parkinson’s. Despite the rain, the turnout was great.

”It’s really overwhelming the amount of support that we receive for this event, this is the largest event that we’ve had in all of our 15 years so we’re super excited to have those numbers and then our sponsors, our vendors, the volunteers, everyone that comes out here to make sure that all of our participants and our very important people with Parkinson’s disease have the best day,” said Michelle Haub, Meadowlark Parkinson’s program leader.

Haub mentioned that she was thrilled to see the people with Parkinson’s out cheering people at the event.

