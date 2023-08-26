Manhattan man pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Washington County

A Manhattan man was pronounced deceased following a single-vehicle fatality crash in Washington...
A Manhattan man was pronounced deceased following a single-vehicle fatality crash in Washington County.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was pronounced deceased following a single-vehicle fatality crash in Washington County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on K-148 when, for an unknown reason, it went off the roadway to the east. Officials indicated the Chevrolet Silverado overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas A. Bennett, 39, of Manhattan, was pronounced deceased and next of kin was notified.

The driver was not wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash at S.W. 10th Avenue and...
Two taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash Friday morning in west Topeka
Rontarus Washington Jr., 27, was arrested as a suspect in a local Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Topeka Robbery
As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka,...
Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant
Topeka police were searching for a person who fled from a car stop early Friday near S.E. 29th...
Police search for person who fled from car stop early Friday in south Topeka
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

Latest News

K-State officials said over the next two years, the K-State Research and Extension Local Food...
K-State local foods program to offer 30+ fellowships for Kansas communities
An end to the historic heat wave
An end to the historic heat wave
13 News at Ten
Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center to celebrate 90th birthday
Washburn University’s Mulvane Museum is showcasing an exhibition that examines the...
Mulvane Museum showcases black women in art exhibit