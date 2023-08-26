Manhattan man pronounced deceased following fatal crash in Washington County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was pronounced deceased following a single-vehicle fatality crash in Washington County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on K-148 when, for an unknown reason, it went off the roadway to the east. Officials indicated the Chevrolet Silverado overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas A. Bennett, 39, of Manhattan, was pronounced deceased and next of kin was notified.

The driver was not wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash.

