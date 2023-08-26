KHP investigates non-injury plane crash in McPherson County

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper investigated a non-injury crash involving a plane located 500 yards east of 25th Ave. and Arapaho Rd., which was southeast of Moundridge, Kan.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a non-injury plane crash in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper investigated a non-injury crash involving a plane located 500 yards east of 25th Ave. and Arapaho Rd., which was southeast of Moundridge, Kan. The pilot of a 1941 Piper Fixed-Wing Single Engine Aircraft lost a piece of his door off the plane and was circling around the area to locate it but landed in a field. The pilot aborted the takeoff because there was not enough distance for a safe takeoff and landed again. While the plane was rolling, the pilot had a hard brake when coming to a stop, nosed into the ground and put a slight dent in the propeller blades.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the aircraft pilot, Justin T. Coletti, 33, of Salina, had no apparent injuries.

