Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to host meeting to discuss agenda items

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will have their next public meeting to discuss agenda items.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials said the next meeting will begin at noon on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kan. Officials said all are invited to participate and interested parties must be present to participate. All Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission meetings may be accessed via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming, made possible through YouTube.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials indicated on Sept. 7, Commissioners will:

  • Vote on possession limits for amphibians and reptiles
  • Hear general discussion updates on:
    Bison conservation in Kansas
    Harvest reporting methods for migratory birds
    Deer regulations
    Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials noted the Department Secretary will then offer an agency and state fiscal status, before Commissioners conclude with discussions on Workshop items (items that may be voted on at a future date), to include:

  • Big game permanent regulations, carcass movement regulation
  • Boating regulations
  • Non-resident access regulation (for waterfowl seasons only)

According to officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, time is always set aside for public comment, including public comment on non-agenda items.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials said participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials noted an interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials noted the next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, Bowyer Community Building, in Emporia, Kan.

