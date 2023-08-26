Jamboree: Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park & Hayden battle rain at Hummer Sports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High, Topeka West, Highland Park and Hayden High School’s football teams held their Jamboree Saturday morning at Hummer Sports Park.

The four teams had to battle the rain in the morning hours as the teams rotated to face each other in a scrimmage.

All four teams hold their first game of the season Friday, Sept. 1:

Topeka High @ Maize: 7 p.m.

Topeka West @ Seaman: 7 p.m.

Highland Park @ Wyandotte: 7 p.m.

Hayden @ Olpe: 7 p.m.

Highlights and scores for high school football in Northeast Kansas can be seen on Kansas Prep Zone every Friday night during the 10 p.m. newscast. KPZ returns Sept. 1.

