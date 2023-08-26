Former K-State punter Ty Zentner on the move

This is a 2023 photo of Ty Zentner of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Thursday, May 4, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The hero for Kansas State football in 2022 has found a new home in the NFL.

Ty Zentner was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles immediately following the NFL Draft but was released on Saturday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says Zentner has signed with the Texans. Houston made a couple of moves to to sign the former Wildcat.

