Former K-State punter Ty Zentner on the move

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The hero for Kansas State football in 2022 has found a new home in the NFL.

Ty Zentner was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles immediately following the NFL Draft but was released on Saturday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero says Zentner has signed with the Texans. Houston made a couple of moves to to sign the former Wildcat.

The #Texans signed punter Ty Zentner, released veteran CB Darius Phillips and waived OT Jacky Chen. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2023

