Chiefs seal close win over Browns in preseason finale

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Browns for their final preseason game of 2023 on Saturday afternoon, clinching a close 33-32 win.

The Chiefs got on the board first, with Harrison Butker nailing a 32-yard field goal early in the first quarter.

But the Browns would respond. Former Chief Juan Thornhill picked off Shane Buechele for a touchdown. Cleveland then successfully completed the two-point conversion attempt, taking a 8-3 lead.

The first quarter scoring wasn’t done there. David Njoku caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with 6:56 left.

John Kelly then capped off the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run to help the Browns to a 22-3 lead.

With the Browns’ first-team players off the field in the second quarter, Kansas City’s offense finally got rolling.

Justyn Ross caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Buechele to shrink the deficit, 22-10.

La’Mical Perine then caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Gabbart, with the two-point conversion attempt after failing. The Chiefs were then down 22-16.

Caleb Biggers closed out the second quarter by picking off Gabbart and running it into the endzone for a 27-yard pick six. Cleveland was up 29-16 at the half.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette helped close the Browns’ lead in the third quarter, catching a 43-yard touchdown from Gabbart to make it a 29-23 game.

Matt Bushman added onto the scoring, catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Chris Oladokun. Safety Justin Reid showed off his kicking skills once again in this game, kicking the PAT to take the 30-29 lead.

Harrison Butker then made a 44-yard field goal in the final two minutes to end it with a 33-32 Chiefs win.

Buechele was 8-17 passing, totaling 89 yards. Patrick Mahomes did not see any playing time.

The Chiefs ended the preseason with a 2-1 record.

Kansas City will kickoff the 2023 season hosting the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7th at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.