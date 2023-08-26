Chiefs seal close win over Browns in preseason finale

Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Chris Oladokun, left, Shane Buechele (12) and Patrick Mahomes...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks Chris Oladokun, left, Shane Buechele (12) and Patrick Mahomes (15) arrive at NFL football training camp Saturday, July 29, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Browns for their final preseason game of 2023 on Saturday afternoon, clinching a close 33-32 win.

The Chiefs got on the board first, with Harrison Butker nailing a 32-yard field goal early in the first quarter.

But the Browns would respond. Former Chief Juan Thornhill picked off Shane Buechele for a touchdown. Cleveland then successfully completed the two-point conversion attempt, taking a 8-3 lead.

The first quarter scoring wasn’t done there. David Njoku caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson with 6:56 left.

John Kelly then capped off the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run to help the Browns to a 22-3 lead.

With the Browns’ first-team players off the field in the second quarter, Kansas City’s offense finally got rolling.

Justyn Ross caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Buechele to shrink the deficit, 22-10.

La’Mical Perine then caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Gabbart, with the two-point conversion attempt after failing. The Chiefs were then down 22-16.

Caleb Biggers closed out the second quarter by picking off Gabbart and running it into the endzone for a 27-yard pick six. Cleveland was up 29-16 at the half.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette helped close the Browns’ lead in the third quarter, catching a 43-yard touchdown from Gabbart to make it a 29-23 game.

Matt Bushman added onto the scoring, catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Chris Oladokun. Safety Justin Reid showed off his kicking skills once again in this game, kicking the PAT to take the 30-29 lead.

Harrison Butker then made a 44-yard field goal in the final two minutes to end it with a 33-32 Chiefs win.

Buechele was 8-17 passing, totaling 89 yards. Patrick Mahomes did not see any playing time.

The Chiefs ended the preseason with a 2-1 record.

Kansas City will kickoff the 2023 season hosting the Lions at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7th at 7:20 p.m.

