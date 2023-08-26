An end to the historic heat wave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a sweltering last seven days across NE Kansas, temperatures will return to a much more seasonal trend this weekend

After nearly 7 straight days of high temperatures exceeding 100° across the great plains, this heat wave that has sent numerous records within our region has finally come to an end. Starting this afternoon highs are only expected to reach into the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat and this is only reaching the lower to middle 90s at the absolute strongest. Last night’s rain is partially responsible for these cooler temperatures, also owing to the fact a strong cold front passed through the region.

Skies will continue to be cloudy this afternoon and overnight tonight with some slight chances of rain, mixed in between some thunderstorms are possible, but most of this rain will just be like showers. What we saw last night was likely to be the strongest rain of this period.

Temperatures will stay in this more average range for the next several days with highs, not expected to exceed 90 until at least the middle part of next week.

High temperature: 83

Low temperature: 66

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.