American Kennel Club Dog Show competition tests canines’ abilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 72nd annual American Kennel Club Dog Show — a competition to test canines’ skills and abilities — is at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Until Sunday, Aug. 27, the Events Center will be packed with dogs for the AKC Dog Show — also called the Capital City Cluster Dog Show by the Topeka Kennel Club. Brenda Buffum, the Dog Show Chief Ring Steward and vice president of the Topeka Kennel Club, says the total number of entries for the show was just under 1,200 dogs. By Friday, Aug. 25, Buffum estimated 1,000 dogs already at the events center preparing for the show.

The dogs will compete in events like dock diving, the barn hunt, and “scent work trials” — a competition to test the canine’s scent.

”This is our grooming area where the dogs get ready for the show,” said Brenda Buffum, V.P. of Topeka Kennel Club/Dog Show Chief Ring Steward. “They get fluffed and combed and taken care of back here behind us, but it is a great place to come and see a variety of dogs. If people are interested in a certain breed, they can see it up close, and they can ask questions of the owners and the handlers and find out a little bit about the dogs.”

Admission and parking is free for the event. Several vendors will also be there marketing products like dog beds, collars, and jewelry for pet owners and their pets.

“We are delighted to welcome spectators back to The Capital City Cluster Dog Shows hosted by the Topeka Kennel Club & Manhattan KS Kennel Club in Topeka, KS,” said Cheri Croucher, president of the Topeka Kennel Club & Capital City Cluster Chair. “Not only is this a fun activity for families, but it is the perfect place to talk to breed experts about topics such as training, grooming, and the right breed for your lifestyle. An AKC dog show is also a great place to start your search for a responsible breeder.”

The show will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aug. 24-Aug. 27. Organizers say no unentered dogs will be allowed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.