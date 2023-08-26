7-year-old sings national anthem at first-ever PRCA-affiliated Topeka Rodeo

Seven-year-old Mackenzie Anderson of Topeka sang the national anthem Friday night at the Big 94.5 Country Topeka PRCA Rodeo.
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young Topeka girl kicked off the annual event and honored America with her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Seven-year-old Mackenzie Anderson of Topeka sang the national anthem just before Friday night’s events began at the Big 94.5 Country Topeka PRCA Rodeo.

For the first time ever, the Big 94.5 Country Topeka Rodeo is affiliated with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The announcement was made in April via Facebook.

Night two of the event will continue Saturday and will be once again at the North Topeka Saddle Club located at 7341 NW Topeka Blvd.

Ticket Information

