7-year-old sings national anthem at first-ever PRCA-affiliated Topeka Rodeo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young Topeka girl kicked off the annual event and honored America with her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Seven-year-old Mackenzie Anderson of Topeka sang the national anthem just before Friday night’s events began at the Big 94.5 Country Topeka PRCA Rodeo.

For the first time ever, the Big 94.5 Country Topeka Rodeo is affiliated with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The announcement was made in April via Facebook.

Night two of the event will continue Saturday and will be once again at the North Topeka Saddle Club located at 7341 NW Topeka Blvd.

Ticket Information

Kids 10 & under get in free!

Tickets can be purchased here in advance for $12.

Tickets at the gate are $17.

