Upcoming summit explores connection between Alzheimer’s, hearing loss

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Stormont Vail Clinical Research is on the front lines of unlocking the answers to Alzheimer’s Disease.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve conducted about 12 clinical trials looking at cures for Alzheimer’s Disease and while they’re making progress, it’s just been very slow,” said Amy Christian, RN, CCRC, who manages Stormont’s clinical research program.

Christian said the importance of Alzheimer’s research and resources will only grow. The Kansas Health Matters indicator report shows six percent of Kansans over the age of 65 have a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, and nearly 16 percent of them have hearing difficulty.

Christian said they’ve learned in conducting clinical trials on new Alzheimer’s medications that many patients and families are unaware of resources available locally.

“We frequently reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association looking to connect families with them in order to become parts of support groups, whether it be legal or financial matters that they need to plan and prepare for,” she said.

Stormont and the Alzheimer’s Association are teaming up for a Community Forum on Alzheimer’s. It not only will update clinical progress and give information on resources, they’ve also invited NuSound Hearing to explore how hearing loss could contribute to memory loss or dementia.

“Many times a family member may notice an individual who seems to be having a hard with their hearing, and so they’re constantly asking the same questions or perhaps they’re repeating themselves, and those are crossovers between dementia-type symptoms and hearing loss,” Christian said.

Christian says early detection is key, since current medications work on a removing a certain plaque from the brain to slow progression. With the number of people with Alzheimer’s expected to grow, she says they’re counting on people in those early stages to help.

“It’s extremely important for individuals to participate in clinical trials. Without those individuals, we’re not going to find a cure,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Stormont’s Pozez Education Center, 1505 SW 8th St. Topeka.

It’s free. Pre-registration isn’t required, but appreciated. Call 1-800-272-3900.

Learn more about local clinical trials by clicking here.

