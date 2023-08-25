Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center to celebrate 90th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center will celebrate its 90th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Topeka Zoo officials said they are pleased to invite the community to its 90th Birthday Celebration, which commemorates nine decades of dedicated wildlife conservation, education and the profound connections that unite people and the natural world.

As a gesture of gratitude and community unity, the Topeka Zoo is providing free admission to all visitors throughout the day. In addition, the Topeka Zoo will present $5 Topeka Zoo gift cards to the first 90 families who join the festivities. These gift cards offer the chance to enhance the zoo experience at the gift shop or Sunflower’s Café & Grill.

Topeka Zoo officials said they are collaborating with Harvesters to collect nonperishable food items. This effort addresses food scarcity in the region, embodying the zoo’s overarching mission of nurturing the planet and paving the way for a sustainable future.

Additionally, Topeka Zoo officials indicated Ballet Midwest will take the stage with the “Wildly Creative” performance, scheduled for two showtimes at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Families can embark on scavenger hunts, explore educational carts and revel in close encounters with the zoo’s engaging animal ambassadors. Visitors will also have the chance to participate in feedings for lorikeets and giraffes at 11 a.m.

Throughout the day, families can take part in Keeper Chats and witness birthday enrichment activities where animals will receive special treats and engagements designed to stimulate their natural behaviors.

Following the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center’s 90th Birthday Celebration, Brew at the Zoo presented by Kaw Valley Bank will be on Saturday, Sept. 16. There are still general admission tickets available for purchase. This event supports the Topeka Zoo’s conservation and education initiatives.

