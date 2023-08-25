Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library closed morning of August 30

By Reina Flores
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will be closed the morning of Wednesday, August 30, for an all-staff emergency preparedness training. The library will remain closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will open for regular business hours starting at 1 p.m. on August 30.

This will include Bookmobiles, Red Carpet, and Learn & Play Bus.

The library also says the library will be closed on Labor Day.

