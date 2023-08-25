Topeka Rotary Clubs building winter kits to assist human trafficking victims

Topeka Rotary Clubs are creating kits with gloves, hats, socks, sweats and other items to give to human trafficking victims.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area rotary clubs are joining forces to assist victims of human trafficking.

Patti Mellard leads the Rotary Against Human Trafficking Foundation, while Sharon Sullivan heads up Rotary’s Community Action Against Human Trafficking Club. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information on their effort to build winter care kits.

The kits will contain gloves, a hat, a neck warmer or scarf, hand warmers, Mylar blanket, lip balm, socks, and a hoodie. It will be assembled in a duffel bag. The clubs hope to collect enough money and items to create more than 200 kits. They will be distributed through various nonprofit organizations that assist people who are victims of human trafficking.

Patti and Sharon explained that, often times, a person who does not have basic items to meet their needs may turn to desperate measures, making them vulnerable to traffickers.

To donate to the cause you may Venmo to @CAAHTRotary or PayPal to @rotarycaaht. For information on donating items, email patti@keystaffing.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka,...
Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant
Daniel Hesler
Downtown Topeka convenience store robbery lands one in jail a month later
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Rontarus Washington Jr., 27, was arrested as a suspect in a local Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Topeka Robbery

Latest News

John Nave with Kansas AFL-CIO discusses their upcoming golf tournament to benefit Boys and...
Kansas AFL/CIO hosting annual golf tournament for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas
John Nave with Kansas AFL-CIO discusses their upcoming golf tournament to benefit Boys and...
Kansas AFL/CIO hosting annual golf tournament for Boys & Girls Clubs of Kansas
Topeka area Rotary clubs are collecting items to fill winter care kits to assist human...
Topeka Rotary Clubs building winter kits to assist human trafficking victims
Live at Five
Live at Five