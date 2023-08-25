Topeka Rotary Clubs building winter kits to assist human trafficking victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area rotary clubs are joining forces to assist victims of human trafficking.

Patti Mellard leads the Rotary Against Human Trafficking Foundation, while Sharon Sullivan heads up Rotary’s Community Action Against Human Trafficking Club. They visited Eye on NE Kansas to share information on their effort to build winter care kits.

The kits will contain gloves, a hat, a neck warmer or scarf, hand warmers, Mylar blanket, lip balm, socks, and a hoodie. It will be assembled in a duffel bag. The clubs hope to collect enough money and items to create more than 200 kits. They will be distributed through various nonprofit organizations that assist people who are victims of human trafficking.

Patti and Sharon explained that, often times, a person who does not have basic items to meet their needs may turn to desperate measures, making them vulnerable to traffickers.

To donate to the cause you may Venmo to @CAAHTRotary or PayPal to @rotarycaaht. For information on donating items, email patti@keystaffing.com.

