TCT celebrates resiliency at annual meeting ahead of first protocol-free season since pandemic

The theatre is proud of the way they've gotten back to full speed after the pandemic slowed productions.
The theatre is proud of the way they’ve gotten back to full speed after the pandemic slowed productions.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka thespians are looking forward to another season on the stage.

Topeka Civic Theatre held its annual meeting Thursday night, wrapping up their previous season and previewing what they’re working on next.

The theatre is proud of the way they’ve gotten back to full speed after the pandemic slowed productions.

“This is Topeka Civic Theatre’s first full season with no COVID protocols,” TCT President Vickie Brokke said. “We are so proud of our volunteers and our patrons for being resilient with us. We have come back and just love having full houses again.”

You can see show dates and ticket prices at TopekaCivicTheatre.com.

