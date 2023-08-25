Suspect arrested in Topeka Robbery

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:56 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rontarus Washington Jr., 27, was arrested as a suspect in a local Robbery.

Aug. 24 around 10 p.m. while in the area of the Oakmart located at 2518 NE Seward Ave. Officers saw an individual run from the business.

They spoke to an employee and found that the individual who ran had committed a Robbery.

They located Washington who was taken to the Shawnee County Jail with charges of Aggravated Robbery, Assault, and Battery, Attempted Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Theft, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.

