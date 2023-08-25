Sen. Roger Marshall, local business members share concern with ‘Swipe Fees’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) met with local business members Friday, Aug. 25 in Topeka to discuss Marshall’s ongoing fight to lower swipe fees.

Swipe fees are fees businesses must pay to credit card companies so customers can pay with a credit card. Marshall argues the current fees are too high and hurt small businesses.

“Every time a Kansan uses a credit card, they’re paying a 2% tax to Wall Street,” Sen. Marshall said. “We’re enriching Wall Street, but we’re killing Main Street is what we’re doing.”

Sen. Marshall argued that the United States pays over 2% per credit card swipe, which Marshall says is seven times higher than the European Union and double what Canada pays.

Business members shared the same argument. “This is not about the little guys or little banks being hurt. This is about small businesses being hurt,” Marvin Spees of Capital City Oil said.

“People are used to the old days when swipe fees were a tiny fraction of every dollar that was generated, but in modern times, it becomes the second largest expense after personnel for all of these small businesses,” Brian Posler of Fuel True added.

Marshall introduced a bill in July 2022 aiming to lower fees and create competition with credit card companies, known as the Credit Card Competition Act of 2022. He added a pair of amendments in October 2022 to examine the swipe fees of veterans.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.