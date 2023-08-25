Riley County police investigating case of tires purchased with stolen credit card

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a case in which more than $1,000 worth of tires were purchased with a stolen credit card at a Manhattan business.

According to Riley County police officials, the incident was reported around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Peerless Tire store at 2829 Anderson Ave. in Manhattan.

Riley County police officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card after an unknown person purchased tires with a stolen credit card.

The estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $1,020.

Peerless Tire was listed as the victim in the incident.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

