Republican River Compact Administration to meet to discuss water-related issues

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Republican River Compact Administration will meet on Thursday, Aug. 31 to discuss water-related issues.

Kansas Department of Agriculture said the Republican River Compact Administration (RRCA) will hold its 2023 annual meeting at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Central) on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Burlington Community and Education Center at 340 S. 14th St. in Burlington, Colo.

The RRCA meeting will focus on water-related issues and activities, including compact compliance, within the Republican River basin in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

In addition, the RRCA will hold a working session to prepare for the annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 Mountain Time, also at the BUrlington Community and Education Center location. Both the work session and the annual meeting are open to the public.

Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska entered into the Republican River Compact in 1943 to provide for the equitable division of the basin’s waters, remove causes of potential controversy, and promote interstate cooperation and joint action by the states and the U.S. in the efficient use of water and the control of destructive floods. The RRCA is composed of three commissioners representing Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska: KDA–DWR Chief Engineer Earl Lewis; Colorado State Engineer Kevin Rein; and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley.

Individuals who have questions regarding the meeting should contact Chris Beightel, KDA water management services program manager, at Chris.Beightel@ks.gov or 785-564-6659 for more information.

For additional information about the Republican River compact and this year’s annual meeting, please visit agriculture.ks.gov/RRCA.

