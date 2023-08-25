Renovations to the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Hope Center strive to create a peaceful environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has been wanting a change for their Hope Center. With the grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank, they are putting the plan in action.

Friday the two teamed up for a day filled with painting and putting down new flooring.

Deputy Director of Transformational Services, Kourtney Barr, said that the new colors are meant to provide a calmer environment for residents and make them feel right at home.

“This is something that we have desired to do. When we know and learn about trauma, it’s so easy to want to just do everything all at once,” said Barr. “So, having patience through the process is difficult but to just be a part of it and to be selected to just help run and facilitate has truly been a huge answered prayer, a huge blessing, and I am just honored to be a part of it.”

The grant is awarded in two 1-year phases provided $15,000 each year.

Credit Analyst for Federal Home Loan Bank, Troy McMaster, said this is the biggest project that they have ever done.

“Our upper management really pushes for our people to be involved with this because they’re giving back to the community and that’s one of our big mission goals in our organization,” said McMaster. “It’s cool, they get to see what the other side kind of looks like.”

TRM said the new environment aims to be trauma-informed for their guests.

“Our goal and heat is that they would know that this is for them,” said Barr. “All of this project is truly for them to know that they are worthy and that they are loved when they walk into this space here.”

