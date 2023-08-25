Police search for person who fled from car stop early Friday in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were searching for a person who fled from a car stop early Friday in south Topeka.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Kansas Place.

Several police cruisers were behind a car that had pulled onto S.E. Kansas Place just north of S.E. 29th. The location was about a block east of 29th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Other police units could be seen scouring the area south and east of 29th and S. Kansas Avenue.

Police officials told 13 NEWS that a passenger got out of a vehicle that officers had stopped and ran from the scene.

No arrests had been reported as of 5:15 a.m.

