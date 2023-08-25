Overcoming fear: Lizzy Ludwig proved she belonged

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One name the Big 12 conference should keep their eye on when she takes the circle is KU sophomore Lizzy Ludwig.

“Having the confidence to go out there and know that I can compete against those other women,” Ludwig said.

She certainly proved that in her freshman season, becoming a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection, she led the team in ERA and innings pitched, allowed a conference best two home runs and was third in saves.

But she’ll tell you first hand, she didn’t think that would happen.

“I came in really nervous,” Ludwig said. “I honestly thought I was not going to be good enough and I thought I was going to be the freshman that didn’t get to play as much.”

Ludwig says game experience was a big factor in helping her get comfortable but her battery mate Lyric Moore helped her kick it into a new gear.

“She’s much more loud and expressive with her emotions than me so I think we play well together because she’s the more energetic one where I’m more cool and collective so I think it works really good and when she’s behind the plate she always does something goofy to put a smile on my face,” Ludwig said.

Another person that helps put a smile on Ludwig’s face, Washburn Rural alum Kacey Hamilton.

“I have looked up to her this year in all aspects and I feel like she’s always somebody I can always go to and talk to,” Ludwig said. “She’s someone that I’m always watching at practice. I love watching her pitch, she’s so competitive and she’s helped me have someone to look up to and that I want to one day be KU’s ace per say.”

As Ludwig embarks on her sophomore season, she wants to command the circle but she learned something important.

“I grew up in a small town where I was always the number one and coming to KU and I had to prove myself again and it was a very good life lesson for me to learn,” she said. “It shows that positive self talk and knowing that I’m good enough at anything I put my mind to is something I really took away from it.”

Ludwig says she’s always been a leader and wants to be the person someone can lean on.

