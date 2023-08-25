One injured in truck-motorcycle crash late Thursday on I-470 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided late Thursday on Interstate 470 in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 10:12 p.m. near I-470 and S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Police officials said American Medical Response ambulance crews transported one person to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

