New interactive mapping tool helps locate fields for dove hunting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering a new interactive mapping tool will help locate fields for dove hunting.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks officials said geographic information system staff at KDWP are offering hunters this new tool this year designed to make locating fields managed specifically for dove easier than ever. Each year, KDWP’s public land managers work diligently to provide quality wildlife habitat for publci enjoyment, which includes crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble, that are sure to attract good numbers of wildlife, including dove.

To make locating these areas as seamless as possible, hunters should:

Visit https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Migratory-Birds/Dove2 Click the first available link Zoom in on the area they would like to visit. Adjust layers accordingly. (Layers allow the user to filter results, based on things such as handicap accessibility or youth-mentor fields. A table-view pop-out at the bottom of the map allows users to sort by different attributes, including wildlife area.)

KDWP officials indicated as a tip, hunters should note the tool’s “Nearest Feld Locator,” which allows users to select a point on the map and then search within a distance radius of their choosing.

According to officials with the KDWP, the 2023 Kansas dove hunting season will run Sept. 1 through Nov. 29, during which time hunters may take mourning, white-winged, Eurasian collared, and ringed turtle doves. After the season closes, only Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves may be harvested.

KDWP officials said hunters may keep a daily bag limit of up to 15 doves total, which can be mourning and white-winged doves in any combination; There is no limit on Eurasian collared or ringed turtle doves, but any taken in addition to the mourning and white-winged dove daily bag limit must have a fully-feathered wing attached for identification while in transport. The possession limit for dove is 45.

KDWP officials said lastly, hunters should keep in mind that migratory doves may only be taken while in flight.

According to KDWP officials, to learn more about doves in Kansas, click HERE.

KDWP officials noted to purchase 2023 Kansas hunting licenses and permits, click HERE or download the Go Outdoor Kansas mobile app HERE.

