Meadowlark Hills fire leads to evacuation in Manhattan

Manhattan Fire Department officials said they were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24...
Manhattan Fire Department officials said they were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 to 2121 Meadowlark Rd. #A 157 for a report of a fire in the building.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire at Meadowlark Hills led to an evacuation in Manhattan, Kan.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said they were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 to 2121 Meadowlark Rd. #A 157 for a report of a fire in the building. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a resident room in the Lyle House and extinguished it with a fire extinguisher. Crews then ventilated the building to remove all smoke. Nursing staff evacuated the residents of Lyle House prior to the crew’s arrival. One staff member was treated and one resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation by Riley County Emergency Medical Services.

According to the Manhattan Fire Department officials, a total of 19 firefighters responded and six fire apparatus with the last units clearing just after 10 p.m.

Manhattan Fire Department officials indicated loss is estimated at $2,000 to contents and $5,000 to the structure. The owner is listed as Manhattan Retirement Foundation Inc. The fire cause was accidental due to a blanket placed over a lamp.

Manhattan Fire Department officials said Lyle House is a skilled nursing household located in Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.

Manhattan Fire Department officials noted to please contact Deputy Chief Ryan Almes with the Manhattan Fire Department with any questions at 785-587-4508.

