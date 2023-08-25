KU Police Department warns of phone scam targeting families of KU students

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas Police Department of warning about phone scam targeting families of KU students.

The University of Kansas Police Department said families have reported receiving calls claiming to be from the University of Kansas Police Department. The scammers state that the student has been arrested and money has to be sent in order to secure the student’s release.

KU Police Department officials said similar frauds have been reported at other college campuses.

According to KU Police Department officials, the scammers may use actual law enforcement officers’ names and may disguise their phone numbers to seem as if they are calling from KUPD’s on-campus phone number. They may also use information collected from social media and other websites to make the situation seem real.

KU Police Department officials indicated common signs of a phone scam include the following:

  • Creating a sense of urgency that payment has to be made immediately
  • Using threats or coercion
  • Demanding payment through online applications, gift cards or pre-paid debit cards

The University of Kansas Police Department emphasizes that they will never call anyone to demand money.

KU Police Department officials said if you receive a similar call:

  • Hang up. do not provide the caller any information.
  • Call the University of Kansas Police Department at 785-864-5900 to report the incident.

The University of Kansas Police Department shared the following message on their social media.

