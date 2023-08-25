KPZ Preview: Axtell

AXTELL, Kan. (WIBW) - Axtell football is looking for the three-peat in 2023.

The Eagles won back-to-back State titles in 8-man DII in 2021 and 2022. The goal this year is the same as always: win State.

”Try to win it again. You know, work hard, put the effort in. We’ve been working hard all summer. And keep the mindset that hard work pays off,” said head coach Eric Detweiler.

In that 2022 season, they went a perfect 13-0, averaged 60 points a game scoring, and the defense allowed an average of less than 12 points per game.

They only lost three seniors from that roster, so they’ve got a lot of returning manpower. They’ve got a new starting quarterback in Brandon Schmelzle, and he already knows the offense pretty well.

“Everyday coming in and having that mindset where we need to work hard, and someone else is working harder than us,” Schmelzle said.

The Eagles know they’re the team to beat in their field, and they’re staying humble about their past successes.

“There’s definitely a target on our back, teams are looking to beat us,” said receiver Grady Buessing. “We’ve worked really hard in the weight room over the summer, we’ve all gotten strong. And we’re also really fast, we got speed.”

Axtell will open its season at home hosting Cair Paravel on September 1st.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.