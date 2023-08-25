Kitten helps Helping Hands announce new dog training class scholarships

Carb lovers will love this one: Italian Herbs and Cheese is a three-month old kitten looking for a fur-ever home
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A little kitten with a big name helped announce a big opportunity for people who need dog training services but cannot afford it.

Italian Herbs and Cheese is among a slew of animals named in honor of breads recently, said Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society in explaining the cute kitty’s name during Eye on NE Kansas. The kitten is three months old and came to the shelter with several siblings who were stray. Emi says they’re all healthy and spayed and neutered - and ready for forever homes!

“Itty Cheesy” didn’t mind sharing the spotlight with an announcement for dog lovers. Emi said HHHS has launched a new scholarship program for its dog training classes. She said people who need basic training for their dogs but cannot afford it can apply for financial assistance. Emi said they often see animals surrendered to the shelter for behavioral issues that could be prevented with training, and they want to help people avoid that if possible. The shelter’s recent grant from PetCo Love Foundation is helping fund the program.

If you’d like information on HHHS dog training classes, or would like to apply for scholarship assistance, visit HHHSTopeka.org.

