KDA receives reports of confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across state

The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has received notification of multiple confirmed...
The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across the state of Kansas over the past few weeks.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) has received notification of multiple confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in horses across the state of Kansas over the past few weeks.

KDA officials said confirmed cases have been reported in Barber, Butler, Douglas and Pratt counties.

KDA officials indicated West Nile Virus is a preventable disease with annual vaccinations that have proven highly effective. All of the confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kansas were unvaccinated horses or horses with an unknown vaccination history so they were assumed to be unvaccinated. All horse owners should consult their local veterinarians and make a vaccination plan for their horses.

According to officials with KDA, West Nile Virus is a virus that can infect humans, horses, birds and other species. Horses infected with West Nile Virus can have symptoms that range from depression, loss of appetite, and fever to severe neurologic signs such as incoordination, weakness, inability to rise and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. West Nile Virus can be fatal to horses. If you see symptoms of West Nile Virus in your horses, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Officials with the KDA said the virus is carried and transmitted by mosquitoes. It is not directly contagious from horse to horse or from horse to human. West Nile Virus is a reportable disease in Kansas, which means veterinarians are required by law to report any confirmed cases to the State Veterinarian.

KDA officials noted for more information about West Nile Virus or other animal disease issues in Kansas, visit the KDA Division of Animal Health website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka,...
Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant
Daniel Hesler
Downtown Topeka convenience store robbery lands one in jail a month later
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Rontarus Washington Jr., 27, was arrested as a suspect in a local Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Topeka Robbery

Latest News

Manhattan Fire Department officials said they were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24...
Meadowlark Hills fire leads to evacuation in Manhattan
Two people were hospitalized Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash at S.W. 10th Avenue and...
Two people taken to hospital after hit-and-run crash Friday morning in west Topeka
Riley County police are investigating a Thursday case in which more than $1,000 worth of tires...
Riley County police investigating case of tires purchased with stolen credit card
Officers responded to the I470 and Fairlawn on Aug. 24 shortly before 10:15 p.m. about an...
One person taken to hospital following collision in Topeka