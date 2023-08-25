K-State’s Janee’ Kassanavoid adds to her resume

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A successful career for the former Wildcat as Kassanavoid makes more room in her trophy mantle.

Kassanavoid is a current volunteer coach with the ‘Cats and she just won a silver medal for women’s hammer throw in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

Her third throw, at a distance of 76.36m/250-06, claimed the second place spot behind Canada’s Camryn Rogers who won with a throw of 77.22m/253-04.

Right now, Kassanavoid, is ranked No. 2 in the United States, and No. 3 in the world.

Earlier this season Kassanavoid competed in the USATF Throws Festival in Tucson, Ariz., at Roy P. Drachman Stadium with a second place throw of 76.60m/251-3 before the USATF Outdoors at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., where she finished in third place with a mark of 76.44m/250-9.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.