K-State’s Janee’ Kassanavoid adds to her resume

K-State alum Janee' Kassannavoid
K-State alum Janee' Kassannavoid(KANSAS STATE ATHLETICS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A successful career for the former Wildcat as Kassanavoid makes more room in her trophy mantle.

Kassanavoid is a current volunteer coach with the ‘Cats and she just won a silver medal for women’s hammer throw in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.

Her third throw, at a distance of 76.36m/250-06, claimed the second place spot behind Canada’s Camryn Rogers who won with a throw of 77.22m/253-04.

Right now, Kassanavoid, is ranked No. 2 in the United States, and No. 3 in the world.

Earlier this season Kassanavoid competed in the USATF Throws Festival in Tucson, Ariz., at Roy P. Drachman Stadium with a second place throw of 76.60m/251-3 before the USATF Outdoors at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., where she finished in third place with a mark of 76.44m/250-9.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Kenneth Harold Johnson
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant

Latest News

Axtell football prepares for the 2023 season.
KPZ Preview: Axtell
Axtell football
KPZ Preview: Axtell
Emporia State volleyball
Emporia State volleyball poised to changing narrative
Emporia State volleyball poised to changing narrative