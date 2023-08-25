Helping the homeless with one plastic bag at a time

By Madison Bickley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission received recycled mats to be distributed to the homeless from a group in Burlingame Friday morning.

The mats are made entirely out of recycled plastic bags and include a recycled pillow and a strap to make the mats easier to move from place to place.

They are intended to keep them off of the cold and wet group by providing them a dry place to lay.

Labors of Love group member, Susan DeMars, said that they will continue to make these mats as long as they can.

“It’s a good way to get together to talk and have fun and then, what’s better than helping someone that isn’t able to help themselves right now,” stated DeMars.

Director of Distribution Services, Holton Whitman, said that we are all humans and all deserve care.

“I think that anytime you have an opportunity to keep people dry and keep people off the ground, that’s such a huge step in human dignity,” said Whitman. “It’s just an opportunity for us to partner with people who might be a little down on hope.”

