Garth Brooks to make ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The man who appeared on CrownVision every sixth inning once upon a time will make a return to Kauffman Stadium.

Garth Brooks is set to make “a major announcement” on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to a release.

He will be joined by a special guest, and “stars from across the world of sports will also be in attendance.”

Brooks is no stranger to Kansas City. The country music star opened the then-Sprint Center with nine consecutive sold-out shows in 2007. He also performed at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2021.

He played with the Royals in the team’s 2004 Spring Training as a fundraiser for his Teammates for Kids Foundation.

Tuesday’s press conference is in coordination with TuneIn Radio. KCTV5 will live stream the event, which is not open to the public.

