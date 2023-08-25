Friday forecast: One more hot day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 6 days of triple digit heat, today will be Day 7 and the final day with 80s for many spots this weekend. The seasonal temperatures continue for most of next week before heating up again especially for the weekend.

Taking Action:

One more day!! Don’t let your guard down….continue to follow proper safety actions with respect to staying cool, remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Hydrate, adjust outdoor activities to limit the amount of time you are outside, keep your pets in mind. If you don’t have AC, spend some time in a place that does like the library, movie theater, friend’s house, cooling shelters, etc. Models still haven’t come to a consensus in specific details with respect to rain and storms. All chances are to the point you shouldn’t cancel outdoor plans but stay weather aware. While a few storms may be strong to severe this afternoon/evening, lightning and locally heavy rain remain the primary concerns especially with any storms Saturday through Sunday.

The oppressive heat is coming to an end with a cold front pushing through tonight. While there are differences in the models on how cool it will get as well as the impact from clouds and possible rain, the bottom line is there won’t be any triple digits temperature wise or heat indices by tomorrow.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 65 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny this morning with pop up showers/storms anywhere after 3pm. Highs in the upper 90s to around 105°. Heat indices 104-110 for most spots. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.\

Tonight: Will keep a chance for showers/storms in the forecast all night but models differ on specific details on how widespread the rain will be at any given time frame. Lows in the 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Highest chance for showers/storms will be in the morning IF the models that indicate the better chance for storms tonight will be late however if it ends up mainly dry overnight most of tomorrow may end of staying dry. Still expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s north to around 90° south. Winds N/NE 5-15 mph.

Sunday: After another chance for storms Saturday night (although models have backed off on the probability of widespread rain compared to the last couple days) any leftover rain will push out of the area during the morning so the afternoon is likely going to be dry. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

When it’s all said and done there will be several spots that end up getting little to no rain with these chances the next 3 days but some spots could get more than 0.50″. Just depends where the storms develop.

For the work week, temperatures will be more comfortable with highs that could range anywhere from mid 80s to low 90s and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. There are signs temperatures start to heat back up Friday and likely into the weekend with highs well into the mid-upper 90s and possibly triple digits in some spots. As for rain, there may be a few showers Tuesday evening but too low of a chance to put it in the 8 day. Other than that long range models indicate dry conditions Aug 28-Sep 3.

Storms could develop as early as 3pm and continue into tonight. Wind gusts 50-60 mph will be the highest threat but can't rule out hail (SPC/WIBW)

